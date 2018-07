The toothpaste that we use every day contains harmful toxins such as triclosan, fluoride and sodium lauryl sulfate. Triclosan alters hormone regulation as it is a well-known endocrine disruptor. Sodium lauryl sulfate is used as a foaming agent and is a possible carcinogen (substance causing cancer in living tissue). It can irritate your gums and contribute to its inflammation as it also a persistent irritant. Fluoride, on the other hand, can affect your pineal gland, bones and even your brain function. Ditch your store-bought toothpaste and make one at home. Your gums will thank you for this chemical-free option. Here is an easy recipe for you.

DIY Toothpaste Recipe

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra-virgin coconut oil

2 tbsp baking soda

Peppermint extract (10 to 15 drops)

1 tsp turmeric powder

Make It

Take a bowl and put 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin coconut oil in it.

Then add 2 tablespoons of baking soda.

Add 10 to 15 drops of peppermint extract to the bowl.

In the end, add half or 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder.

Lastly, with a spoon or with a non-metallic spatula mix all the ingredients properly until you get a smooth paste-like product.

Why this Recipe?

All the ingredients used in this DIY recipe are extremely beneficial for our oral health and are easily available. Know more about their goodness.

Extra-Virgin Coconut Oil

Extra-virgin coconut oil has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial effects as it is high in lauric acid. It can prevent problems like toothaches, bad breath and gum disease and also it can reduce the plaque on your teeth. According to various studies, coconut oil, as well as olive and sesame oils, can be used as valuable preventive agents in maintaining and improving oral health. Another study suggests that coconut oil is also effective at reducing plaque formation.

Baking Soda

Baking soda acts as an abrasive agent and it helps to whiten and brighten your teeth. It is also known as sodium bicarbonate. It helps in reducing the chance of bad breath as it neutralizes the acids in the mouth.

Turmeric

Turmeric due to its anti-plaque, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties helps to keep dental problems, such as toothaches and gingivitis at bay. It also helps to whiten your teeth. Turmeric is basically for overall oral health.

According to a study, turmeric mouthwash to be effective in preventing gingivitis and controlling plaque.

Peppermint Extract

This extract of peppermint is mainly used to give a nice flavour to the homemade toothpaste. It also has therapeutic benefits that can inhibit the formation of a biofilm that is linked to cavities.

In fact, people used powdered peppermint leaves during ancient times to combat halitosis (bad breath) and whiten their teeth.

Image Source: Shutterstock