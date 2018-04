Sometimes no matter how many precautions you take to keep your skin safe from the sun – apply a heavy duty sunscreen or sunblock, keep reapplying it every three to four hours, avoid being in the sun during the peak hour – you might still end up with sunburn. It is difficult to escape the wrath of the harmful UV rays of the sun. But what you can always do is treat your skin the right way to help it heal and recover from the effects of overexposure to the sun. Here Dr Saumya Shetty Hegde, Dermatologist at the Roots Skin Clinic Chembur tells us about some home remedies that can help to treat sunburn effectively:

Apply cool, not cold, milk with a clean cloth to your sunburned skin. The milk will create a protein film that helps ease sunburn discomfort. Like milk, yoghurt can also be applied to the sunburn to soothe the burning sensation and stop the skin from peeling. As vitamin E is an antioxidant and can help decrease inflammation caused by sunburn. Use Vitamin E oil on the skin or take a regular dose of the supplement. Vitamin E oil also can be rubbed onto peeling skin. Here are more benefits of vitamin E oil for face, body and hair. Boil potatoes and peel its skin, let it cool and apply as a dressing to the sunburned areas this works wonders. It is believed that the starch in potatoes helps to draw out heat. It promises a real speedy recovery from the sunburn. Also, cornstarch can be mixed with water to form a paste that can be applied to soothe the sunburn. Here are more ways to use potato peels for your face. Oatmeal is surely known for being a cooling agent. It helps to soothe inflammations in the body and skin. Using blended dry oats on the skin directly can help get rid of sunburn and the pain that comes with it faster. The blended oatmeal can be combined with normal water to be applied on the skin but mixing it with milk can maximize the effects as milk moisturizes the skin and can also be of great use if you are looking to reverse an unwanted tan. Here is how to get rid of tan with oatmeal. Apply tea bags soaked in cold water to sunburned eyelids to soothe the burn and reduce inflammation. Cucumbers have natural antioxidant and analgesic properties. Chill cucumbers, then mash in a blender to create a paste and apply to affected sunburned areas including the face. Cucumber also can be soothing for peeling skin following a sunburn. Now there are plenty of home remedies that can be tried to soothe down the pain and the sunburn effects. However preventing is always a better option, like wearing a hat, dresses that cover your arms and legs and of course applying sunscreen can surely help to keep sunburns at bay.

Image source: Shutterstock