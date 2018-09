Most of us get pimples on our face but at times it occurs behind our ears too. Behind your ear, an inflamed lump is a form of acne caused due to infection in your skin pores. Basically, pimples are a result of skin pores that are infected by microbes and clogged by dead cells. However, some other factors that may contribute to pimples behind your ear include poor hygiene habits include excessively dry or humid weather conditions, tight clothing, ingrown hair, comedogenic cosmetics, ear piercing, diet, etc.

You would want to get rid of a pimple behind your ear quickly as it can be quite painful. Here we have come up with the following remedies in an attempt to address your concern.

Egg Whites

Take 1 teaspoon of egg white and a half teaspoon of honey. Blend both the ingredients properly. Apply this solution to the affected area and leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes. Wash it off with water. Until the pimples disappear completely you must keep doing this. Egg white helps to dry a pimple and also reduce the size. Adding honey provides antibacterial properties to the mixture.

Garlic

Take some minced garlic and apply it directly to your pimple. Leave it on for 20 minutes and for best results you can leave it on overnight. People who have sensitive skin may dilute the minced garlic with some water before application. Until a pimple disappears you must do this once daily. When we crush Garlic, it releases allicin compound which has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds soothe the infected skin and fight the pimple-causing bacteria.

Cold Compress

Apply the cold compress to the affected area and hold it there for at least five minutes. Remove and repeat thrice after intervals. Do this thrice daily. The cold compress reduces the size of the acne, redness and inflammation and acts as an astringent.

Prevention Tips: Try to follow good hygiene. Most importantly do not pop a pimple as it may get aggravated. To prevent ingrown hair scrub your skin daily. Throughout the day drink lots of water. Do not wear tight clothing and stop smoking as well. Reduce your intake of sugar and processed foods. Follow a well-balanced diet.