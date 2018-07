An ongoing dry cough can have a huge impact on your everyday life. Especially, it can make it difficult to enjoy sound sleep at night. In 2015, a study published in Lung India stated that coughing can be a warning sign of several respiratory and non-respiratory diseases.

Some common causes of a dry cough are viral infections, gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), asthma and postnasal drip. There are many over-the-counter medicines available to treat a dry cough, but they come with a lot of side effects. However, you can get rid of a dry cough with some effective home remedies. Here we have listed some easy remedies to treat your persistent cough. Read: What kind of a cough do you have?

Honey

It is a very effective natural cure for a dry cough. In 2007, a study was published in the Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine where parents rated honey as more effective than over-the-counter medicines for a cough and sleep difficulty associated with childhood upper respiratory tract infections.

Honey helps the salivary glands to produce more saliva, which in turn ease your cough by lubricating your airways. It also has antioxidant properties that boost immunity and fight inflammation.

How to use: Add 1 tablespoon of honey to a cup of hot water or herbal tea. Drink it twice daily.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Unfiltered apple cider vinegar is another simple, yet effective home remedy for an irritating dry cough. If your dry cough is caused due to heartburn or acid reflux then this remedy could be very effective.

How to use: Mix 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar and 1 tablespoon of raw honey into a cup of warm water. Drink this tonic twice daily.

Salt Water Gargle

Gargling with salt water is another popular remedy for a dry cough. Salt-water alleviates the discomfort caused by a cough and the warm water also has a soothing effect on the throat.

How to use: Add ½ teaspoon of salt to 1 cup of warm water. Mix it properly. Gargle with this solution at least 2 or 3 times a day for a few days.

Image Source: Shutterstock