Be it for adding a zing to your favourite dish, or simply spicing it up, black pepper is a kitchen companion you cannot do without. But the effect of this spice goes far beyond your taste buds and plate. It comes with health benefits that you may not have thought of, so far. Here are the top seven hidden advantages of black pepper that will have you surprised!

Aids digestion

Piperine, an alkaloid present in black pepper stimulates the taste buds which send a signal to the stomach to produce more hydrochloric acid. This acid is essential to digest proteins and other foods. If left undigested, they may cause diarrhoea, constipation and acidity.

Smart Rx: To aid in the digestive process, add a tablespoon (depending on the number of servings being prepared) of freshly-ground pepper powder to your meal, at the time of cooking.

Fights flatulence

Known for its carminative properties, black pepper is great in terms of relieving discomfort caused by flatulence and colicky pain. It inhibits serotonin receptors and also has the ability to break up and expel intestinal gas.

Smart Rx: Replace chilli powder with black pepper in as many dishes as you can.

Challenges cancer

A study conducted by the University of Michigan Cancer Center stated that the piperine content of black pepper reduces the chances of developing breast cancer. This kitchen ingredient also contains Vitamin C, Vitamin A, flavonoids, carotenes and other antioxidants that neutralize the harmful free radicals in your body thereby protect you from cancer. Other studies have suggested that black pepper can stall the progression of skin cancer, bowel cancer and colon cancer.

Smart Rx: Make this a must: Sprinkling black pepper powder to a dish at the at the end of cooking.

Fends off dandruff

Dandruff almost seems to be unbeatable. Black pepper could be your answer to these irritants. Because of its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, this spice acts as a great natural aid to get rid of dandruff.

Smart Rx: Mix a teaspoonful of crushed black pepper in a cup of curd. Churn well and apply on the scalp. Leave in for about half an hour. Rinse out your hair well. Do not use shampoo at this stage. Wash your hair with shampoo the next day. Make sure you do not use too much pepper, it may cause your scalp to burn.

Acts as an anti-depressant

Yes, it’s true. This kitchen ingredient has the potential to make you happier. The Journal of Food and Chemical Toxicology reported that the compound piperine in black pepper increases the cognitive function of the brain and helps beat depression. It was also found that pepper eaten on a regular basis improves your cognitive capacities.

Smart Rx: Add it to your daily meal or eat it as a seasoning on a salad.

Relieves runny nose

Due to its antibacterial properties, black pepper is an effective natural remedy to cure a cough and cold. Additionally, its warm and spicy flavour helps relieve your stuffy nose.

Smart Rx: Try sprinkling freshly ground pepper on hot soup or prepare rasam by adding black pepper to it. This will immediately loosen up the phlegm and help you breathe easier.

Acts as an exfoliant

Pepper, when crushed and added to a face scrub, helps to remove dead skin, stimulates circulation and delivers more oxygen and nutrients to the skin. The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help keep the skin safe from infections like acne.

Smart Rx: Add coarsely-ground pepper powder to your face pack and apply it on the face and keep it for 15 minutes. Now, wash your face with warm water. Do this regularly to get the desired results.

