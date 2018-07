Have you ever experienced twitching and tingling in your leg muscles, especially during the night-time? If yes, then you already know how troublesome leg cramps can be. Here, we give you a lowdown on this seemingly trivial issue along with some easy-to-apply remedies available at home.

Leg cramps are caused by involuntary contraction of muscles. They are accompanied by warning signals such as twitching and tingling of muscles, followed by an abrupt or sudden pain. Sometimes severe muscle cramps can cause soreness and swelling as well and recovery requires massage and rest. During the contraction, you may also experience a hardening of muscles. During that time, you are likely to go through a sharp-shooting intense pain and for some time you won’t be able to move your legs even by an inch. It is only possible to move after a gentle massage.

If you are into recreational running, sports or weight-training workouts that involve legs, you are more likely to suffer from lower leg cramps. Other risk factors include cirrhosis, nutritional deficiency, muscle fatigue, Addison’s disease, dehydration, alcoholism, kidney failure, thyroid issues, type 2 diabetes, vascular disease, extra pounds, imbalance of electrolytes, flat feet, circulatory problems, hormonal imbalance, restless leg syndrome and neural disorders. While it is important to treat the underlying causes of leg cramps, it is equally necessary to soothe those troubled muscles. Here are some easy solutions for you to try.

Ginger Tea

Ginger is loaded with magnesium that helps to treat leg cramps effectively. Additionally, it also improves your blood flow. To treat leg cramps, have a cup of ginger tea every day. You can also take a bath with its root extracts when breathing in vapour. It creates a warming effect that soothes the muscles. Here we have mentioned a simple ginger tea recipe to treat leg cramps as well as other health issues such as a stomach ache, flu, a cold, a cough, and so on.

Ingredients:

Ginger: 1 tablespoon (fresh grated)

Water: 2 cups

Lemon: ½

Honey: 1 teaspoon

Other toppings: Echinacea tincture, mint leaves, chamomile flowers, cinnamon stick, cayenne pepper

Directions:

Peel the ginger and grate it with a zester or a grater.

You can also slice the ginger (preferably thin slices).

Add the other ingredients and infuse the grated ginger.

Boil water in a saucepan, add ginger to the pan and turn off the heat

Leave it for 10 minutes with the lid on.

Strain it and then add lemon juice and honey.

Stir well and enjoy the tea.

Apple Cider Vinegar Tonic

The health benefits of apple cider vinegar are innumerable. It is believed to be one of the best home remedies for leg cramps because of its high potassium content. Potassium deficiency is among the possible reasons for frequent muscle cramps. In addition, it also prevents dehydration as this remedy contains several nutrients that contribute to controlling the fluid balance in your body.

Ingredients:

Apple cider vinegar: 1 tablespoon

Warm water: 1 glass

Directions:

Mix apple cider vinegar with warm water

Consume this tonic every day to prevent muscle cramps

Note: You can add honey to the drink and have it at night or half an hour before you go to bed.

Yellow Mustard

Yellow mustard contains a significant amount of acetic acid that promotes the production of acetylcholine. This is a neurotransmitter, which prompts leg muscles to work smoothly. Have a teaspoon of this traditional spice, followed by a glass of warm milk.

Cold Compress

A cold compress is a time-tested solution to leg cramps. Actually, the cold temperature numbs your pain and reduces inflammation by allowing your muscles to relax.

Directions:

Wrap ice cubes in a thin towel

Then place on the affected muscle and keep it for 15 minutes.

During the first and second day repeat it after every 2 hours.

Alternatively, you can take a cold shower to relax your muscles.

