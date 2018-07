Tulsi, or holy basil, is herb power-packed with healing properties. Referred to as the Queen of Herbs in Ayurveda, it is respected worldwide for its medicinal values. Starting from fever and infections to kidney stones and heart conditions, holy basil can be your answer to almost any ailment. We have spotted 8 health conditions that can be managed by this magic potion.

Cures Fever

Almost all of us are aware of the fact that fever is just a symptom, not a disease. In most cases, it signals an infection: Typhoid (bacteria), malaria (protozoa), flu (viruses). Fever may occur even due to allergic substances. The healing properties of holy basil induced by health-boosting phytonutrients help in alleviating fever. Tulsi leaves are great crusaders against microorganisms like bacteria, fungi and pathogens. They also make for a great disinfectant agent. A decoction of tulsi flowers and leaves can be used as a fever medicine too. The results are tried and tested!

Fights Against Lung Disorders

The essential compounds of tulsi–camphene, vitamin C, antioxidants like eugenol and cineole– protect your lungs from congestion and other potential infections, caused by smoking and bacteria like tuberculosis. Other respiratory issues like asthma and acute/chronic bronchitis can also be healed by this herb.

Protects Your Heart

Being rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, basil leaves protect the heart from the harmful effects of free radicals. The antioxidants are also beneficial in preventing blood clotting.

Acts as a Stress Reliever

This leaf is widely known for its calming properties. There are various studies revealing that tulsi helps you keep your cortisol (stress hormone) levels in check. Moreover, it comes with anti-stress agents that aid in relaxing the nerves.

Improves Dental Health

Holy basil destroys the bacteria that are responsible for plaque, tartar, cavities and bad breath thus acting as a mouth freshening agent. The astringent properties of this leaf will strengthen your gum, preventing tooth fall. However, compounds like mercury, present in Tulsi can be harmful to the teeth. So it is advisable to avoid chewing these leaves. It is also helpful in curing mouth ulcer.

Prevents Kidney Stone

Being a detoxifier and a mild diuretic, holy basil helps to reduce the uric acid levels of your body. Uric acid is considered to be one of the main culprits as far as kidney stones are concerned. Additionally, acetic acid and certain other components in Tulsi essential oil facilitate the dissolution of the stones. It also helps in flushing out toxins from the kidneys. Finally, its pain-relieving properties help you fight through as kidney stones make an exit through your body.

Takes Care of Your Skin

A bath a day with basil leaves will keep your skin free from all infections. Applying tulsi paste on an infected area has an amazingly fast healing effect. You can also rub tulsi leaves or its extract on the body to keep mosquitoes and other insects at bay. All these, sans any side effect. The constituent called camphene lends tulsi its cooling effect. Rich in antioxidants, a cup of herbal tulsi tea can help your skin to fight free radicals, which in turn, can make you look young for years.

Relieves Headache

Holy basil leaves are loaded with sedative and analgesic properties which make them a potential warrior against sinusitis, migraine and all other sorts of headache.

Image Source: Shutterstock