Read this in Hindi

Who doesn’t want to look young forever? This craze has led to not only treatments like botox being popularized but also weird snail facials, placenta facials being tried by many women the world over. But what most people don’t know is that nature already has many remedies in store for us.

Lemon juice to reduce age spots

The vitamin C present in lemons is a strong antioxidant. Besides, its bleaching action works wonders on age spots and freckles. Just squeeze out the juice from a lemon, apply and leave on your skin for about 15 minutes every day and then rinse with plain water.

For even better results, combine 1 teaspoon of lemon juice with half teaspoon of milk cream and 1 teaspoon of egg white. Mix all these ingredients and apply on the face; after 15 minutes, rinse with cold water.

Lemon juice in combination with honey is also a very effective remedy for ageing skin because honey has a soothing action. Mix one teaspoon each of lemon juice and honey and massage it into your skin. Keep for 20 minutes and then wash with warm water. Here are some more remedies for ageing skin.

Coconut milk to moisturise dry skin

Coconut is a treasure-trove of vitamins and minerals; it also has the ability to moisturise your skin and keep it soft, supple and radiantly young. Grate raw coconut and squeeze the milk out of it. Apply this coconut milk onto your face; stay for about 20 minutes and then rinse it out with warm water. Read here to know more on other beauty benefits of coconut.

Papaya mask for skin firmness

You may know about papaya being good for the eyes because it has a lot of vitamin A; the same reason ensures it has a strong antioxidant action and this makes it good for your skin, too. Besides, the enzyme called papain in papaya can digest the dead cells on the surface of the skin and makes skin more elastic and firm. To make a papaya mask, cut a few pieces of a totally ripe papaya fruit and mash into a smooth paste. Apply this on the face and after 15 minutes, wash away with warm water.

Rose water to tighten skin

Rose water is a cleanser and can help remove the dirt clogging the pores of the skin. It also has an astringent action which means it tightens the skin; this helps it to give firmness and reduce the puffiness under the eyes. Mix 2 teaspoons of rose water with 3-4 drops of glycerine and half a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply this mixture to your face using cotton ball every night before you go to bed. Here is how glycerine serves as a natural moisturiser.

Or you can also make a face pack by mixing in a teaspoon of rose water into a mixture of 1 teaspoon each of curd and honey. Add this mixture into a mashed ripe banana; apply the pack to your face and after 20 minutes, wash it with cool water. Here are some more rose water face packs you could try out.

Cucumber and curd pack to rejuvenate skin and under-eye skin

Cucumber helps to reduce the puffiness and dark circles under the eyes; besides it also has a soothing action that keeps skin healthy. Curd contains lactic acid which has the property of exfoliating the dead cells of the skin and this helps to rejuvenate the skin. Prepare a face mask by mixing half-cup curd with two teaspoons of grated cucumber and apply this to the skin. After 20 minutes, rinse with warm water. Using this face pack about twice a week for a few months will help keep your skin healthy and young. Read here to know more on beauty benefits of cucumber.

While the local application of a face pack can help prevent ageing, it is equally important to strengthen the skin from within by providing it the right nutrition. Vegetables, fruits, fish oils and nuts such as almond and walnut are valuable sources of antioxidants, vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids and help to keep your skin young and healthy. So make sure you eat a healthy, balanced diet and use the right nutrients on your skin and you don’t ever need to worry about leeches and snails on your skin.

Click on the picture below to view photos on – Lighten stretch marks, control hair fall and fight wrinkles with these egg packs.

Image source: Getty Images