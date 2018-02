The Holi fervour is incomplete without colours, but these colours are made from harmful chemicals like lead, glass pieces and other alkaline materials. The markets are full of various packaged and loose colours, dyes and sprays. People are purchasing these open and unhygienic powders and wet colours in the least regard to their skin and health. Toxic chemicals in these colours include mercuric oxide, auramine, rhodamine B, chromium Iodide, copper sulphate and lead. These toxic chemicals lead to skin diseases, eye infection, temporary blindness, renal failure, asthma, birth defects in unborn children and skin cancer. Dr Kanika Sharma, Senior Consultant, Radiation Oncology, shares tips to stay protected from the harmful effects of colours this festival. Here are few natural ways to get rid of colour from your skin post-Holi.

#1. Application of petroleum jelly and foundation stops the penetration of colour into the skin so that you don’t have to walk red-faced for the entire week. Avoid dark colours like purple, green and dark pink as they contain high chemical content and are difficult to remove. Do not expose yourself to sunlight for long after applying watercolours it can cause skin irritation. Wear nail enamel so that the colours cannot go inside the nail bed.

#2. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen after oiling your body, and make sure it is gel based, waterproof and of SPF 25. If you’re in the sun for more than 3 hours, remember to re-apply the sunscreen.

#3. Also, if any open wound or cuts are there on the body before Holi then band-aid or bandage should be done prior to playing Holi so as to avoid entry and absorption of the harmful chemicals from it.

#4. Wash off your body soon as the colours contain high lead content that may mix with blood and cause a problem. Standing under running water for 5-10 minutes and do not scrub or scratch aggressively.

#5. Use liquid soap gently and home remedies for the stubborn colours. Applying lemon juice, curd and sandalwood mixture. Adding turmeric and white flour will also have good results.

Image Source: Shutterstock