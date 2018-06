I don’t use beauty products for fairness. My main concerns when it comes to my face are acne marks, dullness, blackheads, dryness in some parts, dark circles and, to some extent, redness. When I came across Himalaya Kesar Fairness face wash in the supermarket, I decided to give it a go for two things – 1) I prefer beauty products with natural ingredients as far as possible (I am not an expert to determine how accurate or authentic the ‘natural formulation’ claim is) 2) I am immediately drawn to anything that promises to give me a ‘clearer complexion’ and ‘refreshed skin.’ I haven’t been loyal to any one brand when it comes to face washes. I haven’t used any Himalaya face wash before and so, decided to try it.

What Himalaya Kesar Fairness face wash claims

This is a ‘soap-free, natural formulation’ for brightening and rejuvenating your skin, giving it a ‘healthy, natural glow.’ The packets say it has Kesar or saffron, a herbal ingredient which is known to make the skin lighter. It is also known to have antibacterial properties to beat skin infections like pimples. Pomegranate is rich in polyphenols which offer protection against environmental toxins. Mint has soothing and cleansing properties that help relieve itching and irritation. Cucumber is a natural toner that tightens pores and makes the skin firm.

How to use Himalaya Kesar Fairness face wash

Wet your face. Take a small quantity of the face wash in your palm and work up a lather using a circular motion. Wash and pat dry.

My experience with Himalaya Kesar Fairness face wash

I love the creamy consistency of the face wash. It spreads easily when mixed with water. It doesn’t lather up as much as other face washes, probably because this one is soap-free. After washing off, I notice that my face doesn’t feel dry. My skin feels soft and there is a slight glow that lasts for some time after patting the face dry. The min and cucumber in the face wash give a cooling, refreshing sensation which I really like. I also love the fragrance (the face wash doesn’t smell anything like kesar, mint, cucumber or pomegranate). (Read: Simple DIY egg mask for blackhead removal)

Pros

Not drying, so good for combination and dry skin types

Imparts a glow

Economical

Cons

May not be suitable for oily skin types

Doesn’t lather

Here are some utne/ubtan face scrubs that help my skin glow.

Price: Rs 65 for 50 ml

