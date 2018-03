Apparently, yellow is the colour of the season summer. Yes, yellow makeup is trending and people all over are going crazy about it for all the right reasons. Giving this summer makeup a refreshing twist, yellow eye makeup particularly is becoming very popular. Get over the pinks, and blues, yellow is here to win season. If you are a makeup addict you must definitely try the new yellow makeup trend. Yellow eye makeup, I believe is for every skin tone. You play it up, you play it down it just look amazing. It won’t only give you a dramatically peppy look but also bring a change in your normal makeup style. Take a look at ways you can don the yellow makeup:

Doesn’t this just look mesmerising?

Yellow goes with every colour…

This looks simple yet chic. Yellow is colour you must experiment with.

Even if you wear glasses. Look at how chic she looks with that yellow eye makeup and those glasses on.

Team it with your humble black eyeliner and see the magic for yourself.

Or with absolutely no makeup. It will look gorgeous beyond belief.

You should definitely not give this makeup trend a miss.

Go ahead and try this trend out TODAY!

