All through her pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been setting maternity style goals and now the proud mother of the adorable new baby is making another statement by looking flawless post pregnancy. She has already lost oodles of kilos, her skin looks gorgeous and her hair flawless. While Kareena firmly keeps her beauty secrets under wraps, in a Facebook live chat with her dietician Rujuta Diwekar, Kareena discussed at length about what she did during her pregnancy and what she is doing after pregnancy to look her best.

Now what concerns most new mothers is that they tend to lose a lot of hair after pregnancy. When asked, Kareena said that she ate right to maintain her tresses. Her dietician Rujuta Diwekar listed a few tips to prevent hair fall and have a gorgeous looking hair after pregnancy. Also, read what Kareena Kapoor Khan did to keep herself fit and glowing during pregnancy.

You might avoid rice all together thinking that it will make you gain weight, but rice is excellent for hair.Rice contains vitamins that are essential to maintain healthy hair.

Coconut is good for hair which is why you will notice Kerala women have great hair because coconut is a staple in their diet. Coconut contains saturated fats that moisturise the scalp. A moisturised scalp also leads to hair re-growth. So do not hesitate to scoop the malai or the cream of coconut after you are done with drinking the coconut water.

An undervalued secret to healthy hair is a handful of cashews every day. Cashews are very rich in iron, magnesium, and a lot of times hair loss after pregnancy is nothing else but a loss of minerals and vitamins from the body.

Also, eat a lot of sesame seeds or til to strengthen your hair. The calcium and magnesium in sesame seeds promote hair growth.

If you put all these foods back on your plate, you can flaunt your hair, and you may not even have to blow dry your hair for it to look good. Another thing which Rujuta recommends apart from right diet is oiling your hair once a week. Also, read the beauty secrets of top 10 Bollywood actresses.

Image source: therealkareenakapoorkhan/Instagram

