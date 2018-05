Although glitter pigment is known to be a party essential, you can also use it in your daily makeup routine to give your daily makeup look a shiny twist. While there are several ways of using it here are the most easy ways to use it daily. However, remember that the trick is to use only a little as a little goes a long way in the case of glitter pigments. Here are a few ways you could use it efficiently:

As a lipstick highlight: Make your lipstick stand out and look fuller in a giffy by highlighting it with glitter pigment. All you have to do is around your cupid bow and the middle part of your lips that is slightly puffy you need to dab in some glitter pigment of similar colour and blend in well with the rest of the lipstick. Use it as a highlighter: Choose bronze of gold colour and use it as a highlighter and give some definition to your cheekbones and make it look chiseled. It is really easy to use and you have to make sure that you take in only a little on to your brush. As eyeshadow: Glitter pigments are just like eyeshadow powders. Take the palette and play with colours as you like it. Except do not forget to apply an eye primer before as the glitter powder could be dry enough to not stay in place. Create your own glitter nail polish: Add some glitter pigment to your basic nail paint to make it a glittery or you can just dab a little glitter pigment on wet nail paint to make it give the perfect finish. Body glitter: Who siad you could only use body glitter for parties? Mix some glitter to your moisturizer or even better some aloevera gel and apply it around your neck area to make your neck area look defined and glossy. Remember, a little goes a long way.