Summers are here… and so are all the summer related problems. However, it is during summers that it becomes very important to take care of your skin. The sun and pollution around during summer season might rip your skin off its natural oils making your skin looked tanned and lifeless. If you are someone who opts for natural ingredients more than the packed, preserved ones, you might want to read this post till the end and make this amazingly hydrating body lotion with cooling effects at home.

Note: Don’t make this in large quantity as it is a preservative-free method and hence doesn’t have a long shelf-life. You can keep it refrigerated for 15 days.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Aloe vera gel from two long aloe vera stem which should be about half a bowl.

1 tbs beeswax pastilles

3 tbs of coconut/jojoba oil. (Any oil that suits your skin)

2-3 drops of your favourite essential oil.

1 tbs of vitamin E oil

A dollop of fresh shea butter optional

A whisker

A jar where to store the lotion

Method:

Heat a double boiler.

Put the oil-based ingredients in like coconut oil/jojoba oil and shea butter along with beeswax.

Remove from heat and pour into a big bowl.

Let it cool just a bit when it starts to harden around the edges for proper emulsification.

Add vitamin E oil and the essential oil of your choice.

Take a whisker or a hand blender

Start blending it very slowly

Add the aloe vera gel and continue blending it until they mix well.

Remove it from the blender and make sure that it is blended completely with no lumps.

Pour it into the jar and store in a dark and cool place. You can even refrigerate it if you want cooling effects. How did you like this body lotion recipe? Let us know in the comments section below.