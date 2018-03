Matte makeup is dead, it is time for the dewy, glossy makeup look. I am obsessed with the dewy makeup look and the best part is that it doesn’t take forever to get ready. Yes! Finally, we have something that is so quick and easy that you can even do it in a restaurant bathroom. Moreover, apart from being easy it also looks more natural and is more hydrating for the skin. Here’s a three-step way of getting the dewy brunch look in 10 minutes.

After you’ve cleaned your face you may skip moisturizing your face and directly apply your primer according to your skin type. Don’t use one that’s super matte. Choose the one that’s dewy or has a luminous shimmer. Don’t apply too much of it just create a perfect base for the next step.

This kind of makeup is supposed to look very natural, therefore you need to skip the whole of the foundation part. Instead, you have to use something light like a tinted moisturizer or your favourite BB cream. Ideally, concealer too shouldn’t be used for a lighter look but if you have blemishes, you may go ahead and dab some.

This is the last step. All that is left to do is highlighting (which is a huge makeup trend in itself right now and is optional for a day look).There are umpteen options for highlights available in stores. Choose the colour that flatters your skin tone. Also, depending on the kind of skin you have– whether dry or oily– choose between powder or liquid highlight. Brush it on the part of your face where the light would hit naturally that is the area above the cheekbones, under the brow bone, down the bridge of the nose, and on the cupid’s bow.

