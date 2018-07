Most of us consume rice as a staple food but the next time when you make rice, do not throw away the water. Rice water is fermented water which is used as a beauty potion across the world. And this rice water beauty treatment is something which Asian women are using for a long time. So, give this simple natural home remedy a try if you want a beautiful skin and hair. We are sure, you are not going to regret it.

Rice water is the white liquid which we strain out after boiling or soaking rice. This water has some powerful vitamins and minerals which are an excellent source of nourishment for your skin and hair. It is rich in vitamin B which promote melanin production for hair. As an elixir for hair care, this ancient practice was followed by women in Southeast Asia, Japan and China. A small village called Huangluo located in South Central China holds the Guinness Book of World Records for “the world’s longest hair village”. Every woman in this village has an average hair length of over 1.5 meters. And the secret of their beautiful hair is Rice water.

How to make it: You could make it the traditional way. Soak about half a cup of uncooked rice in water for about 15-30 minutes. After that, strain the rice and your rice water is ready to use. If you feel the smell is too strong you can add lavender or rosemary essential oil.

Secondly, you can boil the rice. Once the rice is cooked, strain out the water. Let it cool down and then you can add few drops of essential oil as well. The milky white colour water will contain all the essential nutrients.

Here are the beauty benefits of rice water:

Skincare

Rice water is like superfood for your skin, as it contains all the essential vitamins and minerals. And thanks to the presence of ferulic acid it is also a great anti-oxidant. The magic water can be used as a toner to minimise pores and tighten skin or as a facial cleanser. It works like magic and can give a supple and radiant skin if you use it daily. It is useful for treating acne as well. Other uses include treating irritated skin, eczema and a sunburn as it contains anti-inflammatory properties too. Cold rice water will heal damaged skin faster.

How to use: Take a cotton swab, soak it in the rice water and apply it to your face if you want to use it as a cleanser or a toner. You can also pour it into an empty spray bottle and directly spray the mixture on to your face. For applying it to a larger surface of the skin, take a big cloth then dip it in the liquid and apply it to the affected area.

Haircare

Rice water has the ability to maintain elasticity, reduce surface friction and strengthening the hair due to the presence of a carbohydrate called inositol. It can be used as a conditioner, hair rinse and shampoo. It helps the hair to stay strong and healthy, also adds shine to them.

How to use: After shampooing your hair, you can use it as a last rinse. Pour the liquid over your hair, massage your scalp and rinse with plain water. Use it once or twice a week. You could leave it in your hair for 10-15 minutes and rinse as usual for more nourishment.

