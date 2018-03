Jennifer Lawrance looked super hot at the academy awards and is making headlines for the curls that she was sporting. The forever beautiful, Jennifer Lawrance gave a twist to her hair and brought the 90s vibes back by the curls that she was sporting. People fell in love with her hairstyle that gave her a youthful, fresh look. Take a look at the pictures of her at the 2018 Academy awards that are going viral on Instagram.

A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence Fanpage❥ (@jennshlawrence) on Mar 5, 2018 at 3:44am PST

A post shared by Jennifer Lawrence Fanpage❥ (@jennshlawrence) on Mar 4, 2018 at 10:00pm PST





Now here are a few easy DIY ways that you can get similar curls at home without using a curler:

Using hair-spray- This one is probably one of the easiest methods a and has always worked for me even in a hurry. All you need to do is roll a section of your hair one by one around your fingers, spray hair-spray on it and leave it for a while. You can also use pins to keep that section of hair rolled in for a while. However, make sure to wash your hair at the end of the day and don’t let the film of hairspray sit on your hair.

Use a flat iron to curl your hair- Yes! Flat iron works too. All you need to do is drape a section of your hair in a flat iron like shown in the picture for some time. Do it with the rest of the hair and you’ll get the most amazing curls.

Using round hair brush and blow drier- Roll a section of hair around the round hair-brush and blow you’re drier for some time. Do the same with the rest of the hair and VOILA you have the perfect curls.

Image: Instagram/jennshlawrence