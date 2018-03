Summers are here. For a few moths be prepared to find your hair sticking to your body the feeling of uneasiness all the time, at least if you belong from cities like Mumbai. Having said that summers also brings along occasions to wear cute dresses and funky hairstyles. Summer hairstyles cannot be elaborate and intricate, in fact, have to be quick and easy to carry. Summers hairstyles that don’t make even the onlookers uncomfortable and scratch their heads in discomfort. What is a better source to take hairstyle inspiration from than the celebs themselves. Here are a few celeb hairdos that look chic and are easy to DIY. Take a look.

Sonam Kapoor’s pouf hair is both trendy and easy to carry. All you’ll have to do is take the front section of your hair and make a pouf. You can use a pouf stencil available in the marker to get the perfect look.

A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Feb 19, 2018 at 5:59am PST

2. How about some sleek bun like Deepika Padukone? Isn’t just the perfect summer hairdo. You may want to use some hairspray to keep that hair at place.

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:44am PST

3. Jaqueline Fernandez: Jaqueline has always given us #hairgoals and this dainty hairdo is just another one. Even better if you have bangs like Jaqueline.

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Sep 30, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

4. This Katrina Kaif’s high ponytail is a classic summer hairdo. Don’t you just love it?

Let the fun begin ….. A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 19, 2017 at 11:38am PST

5. This Aliaa Bhatt top knot is giving me vacay vibes rightaway! One of the easiest hairdos to sport the top knot is everyone’s favourite.

वातावरण ☀️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Dec 29, 2017 at 2:53am PST

Which one is your favourite? Did I miss out any? Let me know in the comment section below.

