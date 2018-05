Kareena is known for her gorgeous sense of styling and when it comes to her hair she is blessed with some amazingly lustrous hair that can make anyone envious. While Kareena is not seen experimenting too much with hair because she just looks gorgeous effortlessly but there are a few hairstyles of hers that will make believe that one doesn’t have to play around too much with their hair too make look amazing. Here are a few hairstyle inspirations that you can take from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s style that you can easily try this summer to look like a celebrity.

Looking for an easy brunch hairstyle? What about this?

And this simple girl next door look…

Want to rock the perfect office look? This sleek bun will come to your rescue…

This sleek bun to go with your chic saree look.

This effortless donut bun…

#airportdiaries A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Oct 5, 2017 at 1:23am PDT

Image: Instagram/