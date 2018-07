Complaints of hair fall are not uncommon among women. There are various factors responsible for hair fall such as pollution, stress, poor lifestyle, etc. However, there are several products for reducing hair fall and for quick hair growth. But how many have worked for you? very few, if not none, I guess! That is because most of these products do not contain one essential ingredient that is vitamin E, which actually promote hair growth.

What is vitamin E?

Vitamin E has emerged as a holistic solution to all hair woes. It is a group of 8 fat-soluble vitamins that are rich in antioxidants. These vitamins neutralize free radicals in the body which can actually cause damage to our brain cells and cellular structure. It also helps to improve respiratory function, cure asthma, eye-sight and also boost our immunity. The best sources of vitamin E are peanuts, sunflower seeds, spinach, olive oil and almonds.

Read on to know the multiple benefits of vitamin E and how it can help you in getting healthy hair.

Dandruff Cure

Dandruff can be embarrassing, it is a result of dry scalp. Vitamin E can easily treat dandruff. Applying vitamin E oil can regulate oil production on the scalp and thus prevents dandruff occurrence. To treat dandruff, you can also use vitamin E hair mask twice a week. Add 1 tablespoon of coconut oil, 1 teaspoon of tea tree oil and 2 tablespoons of vitamin E oil. Apply this mixture on your hair, keep it for 2-3 hours. After that wash your hair properly.

Prevent Split Ends

A result of damaged hair follicles is split ends. The antioxidants present in vitamin E can help neutralize the free radicals that cause damage to your hair follicles. To get rid off split ends apply a concoction, add 2 teaspoons of tea tree oil, 1 teaspoon of almond oil, 1 teaspoon of cedarwood oil and 3 tablespoons of vitamin E oil to prevent split ends.

Natural Conditioner

To condition, your post hair washes use vitamin oil instead of using chemical-laden conditioners. Wash your hair with shampoo and then massage the oil onto the strands properly. Once it is done, wash it off. You will get silky strands after conditioning.

Fights Hair Fall

Vitamin E oil provides complete nourishment to your scalp and hair, which result in less hair fall. It also promotes hair growth. The most effective way to stop hair fall is a hot oil treatment. Take 2 tablespoons of warm vitamin E oil and coconut oil. Then massage onto your scalp in circular motions, make sure the oil penetrates into the scalp. Leave it overnight and wash it in the morning. This treatment works magically to stop hair fall and also to stimulate hair growth.

