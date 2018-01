If you are someone who is very much into hair care, you must be using at least four products in a day. But one disadvantage with hair products is that unlike make-up products, the container is not small and compact. It is heavy and bulky and not all of them come in travel sizes. And who would want to carry a giant bottle of hairspray rolling in the purse? This is where the latest in hair care — hair wipes can come to your rescue. The hair wipes come in individual packets that can fit into even your smallest bags. Here is why you should totally try using hair wipes.

So what exactly are hair wipes?

Hair wipes are eco-friendly paper towelettes that are infused with products like shea butter and coconut oil which have shine-enhancing and hair smoothening benefits. Some wipes also contain avocado oil which makes them great for protecting your hair against the UV rays thus making them a great pick for the beach. An essential oil like ylang-ylang oil is also added to the wipes so you can expect a fantastic aroma.

How do the wipes benefit your hair?

Unlike skin care wipes, these wipes are not so much about cleaning but styling. The hair wipes can fix frizz and flyaways. You can successfully use these wipes to reshape your waves in the humid climate. Here are 5 ways to tame dry and frizzy hair naturally.

Will the wipes weigh your hair down?

The wipes will not weigh your hair down or create a sticky feeling like the dry shampoos do. So you can apply the formula from mid-length to ends. It can be a good idea to avoid the roots your roots can get a little too greasy. You can use the wipes on dry or damp hair. However, you need to ensure that you brush your hair after using the wipes. Here is a step-by-step method to make your own dry shampoo.

