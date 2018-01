There are various non-surgical treatment options available to fight hair loss and laser hair therapy is one of them. It promises to be effective and arrest hair fall by also stimulating the hair follicles to help in the growth of new hair and thereby prevent alopecia or balding. We spoke to Dr Viral Desai, Cosmetic Surgeon, DHI India and CPLSS India to know more about this treatment.

What is laser hair therapy?

Laser Hair Therapy (LHT) is a non-surgical, scientific approach in the cosmetic treatment of hair loss, thinning hair and scalp problems. This therapy works on the principle of photo-bio-stimulation where laser light stimulates cell metabolism in the scalp and helps to repair the damaged cells. The machines are US FDA approved and safe. The scalp has to be subjected to low-grade light energy, which increases blood flow to the follicles and stimulates hair growth. During the treatment, a device is placed over the scalp and the low-energy light is delivered directly to the affected areas. Laser hair therapy is not a painful procedure.

What are the benefits of laser hair therapy?

Here are few of the benefits of laser hair therapy:

It increases in cellular stimulation

It helps in production/repair of weakening hair stem cells

It increases blood flow as well as calcium (Ca2+) and nutrient permeability to the hair follicle

It increases nutrient acquisition by the hair follicle

It prevents tissue death and reduces follicular swelling or metabolism

It increases mRNA production – stem cells work harder and faster (this process is also referred to as super-oxidization)

It helps in vasodilatation, dilates the blood vessels and improves blood circulation

Who can opt for laser hair therapy?

The cosmetologist has to assess your hair density and the grade of hair fall before settling with an option for treatment. In general, anyone suffering from hair loss can opt for this treatment. The person has to come for the laser treatment to the clinic for one session a week. The entire therapy could last for 15 sessions. One is required to use a laser comb on the remaining six days of the week. The laser comb is used as the maintenance treatment for one to two years even after the therapy gets over.

Image source: Shutterstock