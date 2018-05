Gone are the days when a receding hairline meant disaster for your confidence and social life. Now, hair transplant solutions are abundant. They can bring about a brand new beginning for you. More and more people, including prominent personalities like Virender Sehwag and Harsha Bhogle have got it done too.

But there are tips and safeguards you must take before you commence on this procedure. Your hair transplant operation is a big step for you. It’s a rebirth of sorts, a second chance to step into the world with pride and with your head held high. That’s why a few precautions can go a long way, in the long run. These do’s and don’ts can make a huge difference in time. Dr Vinod Sonawane, resident specialist at Bloom Hair Transplant Clinic, Mumbai, elaborates.

1) The biggest precaution that one must take is in terms of alcohol consumption. One is required to not consume any alcohol for a week before and after the surgery. The same holds true for nicotine products and cigarettes. In fact, experts recommend that a patient neither smokes nor consume tobacco-related products for two weeks before surgery, and a week after it.

2) Another thing to keep in mind is to protect the scalp from excessive exposure to sunlight before the surgery. A sunburn can cause all kind of complications during the procedure. It is recommended that one stays indoors during the scorching heat of the summer. But if you have to step out, a hat can be your best friend.

3) Also, during the course of surgery, one must avoid anti-inflammatory drugs. Such non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin, are known to cause thinning of blood. They can unfortunately lead to complications during surgery, such as bleeding after the operation. Viagra and other enhancement drugs must be avoided for this period to time too.

4) Take blood pressure and complete health check-up right before the operation as well. Certain aspects of your health can play a critical factor in the procedure. Moreover, Vitamin E and anti-depressant medication should be avoided.

5) Choosing the right medical professional is important. Thorough research and analysis is needed beforehand before arriving at a conclusion. Make sure you do the right amount of research to make sure the person is competent.

Dr Vinod Sonawane says, “Make sure that the clinic you’re visiting has the necessary technology to perform this procedure. Also, make sure that the resident specialist has a personalized approach to your case. No two cases are the same. It’s important to take care of your scalp before and after the treatment procedure.”

