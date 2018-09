Hair loss is a major concern among many women and men too. Thinning of hair can make people lose sleep and also make a dip in their confidence levels. This is why most people who suffer from hair loss are in constant search for an effective home remedy that can arrest hair fall. There are a host of products available in the market that promises to restore hair growth and prevent hair fall. Some of them work and some fail miserably. Many of these over the counter products also are heavily loaded with chemicals and have side effects. It is better to always look for a natural remedy which is effective and has the least chances of giving you a side-effect. Hibiscus flowers are known to be used widely as a natural remedy to curb hair fall. It has also gained a reputation of stimulating hair growth from the bald patches in the head.

Hibiscus leaves are also supposed to be a good source of Vitamin C which greatly boosts collagen production ensuring healthy hair growth. Hibiscus infused oil further promotes healthy hair growth and improves the texture of the hair. They are also rich in an amino acid that helps in strengthening the hair roots and can go deep inside the follicles to nourish your tresses. If you are not someone who would like to spend a lot of time making a homemade shampoo or oil out to hibiscus flowers and leaves you can look for products in the market that boasts of this content to keep your hair healthy.

However, if you are wondering how to use hibiscus leaves and flowers to make hair oil here is the procedure:

Take 8 hibiscus flowers

Take 8 hibiscus leaves

Take 1 cup coconut oil

It takes around 45 minutes to make this concoction.

Here is how to make hibiscus oil:

Wash the hibiscus flowers and leaves thoroughly and put them in a mixer grinder to make a fine paste.

Heat one cup of coconut oil in a saucepan and add the hibiscus paste to it. Stir it well and let the mix simmer for a while.

Heat it for a couple of minutes then cover the pan with a lid and turn off the flame.

Set the pan aside for the oil to cool.

Once the oil has cooled, strain the oils and store it in an airtight container.

Take 2-3 tablespoons of the oil warm it and massage all over your scalp. Start by massaging the oil into your scalp with your fingertips. Then, work it down to the tips of your hair.

Once all of your hair is covered, massage your scalp for an additional 10 minutes. Leave the oil in your hair for 30 minutes.

Wash the oil out with a mild shampoo.

You can use this oil thrice a week to get better results.