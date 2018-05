Hair is your crowning glory, no doubt. But as you age, just like your other organs, your hair too starts to deteriorate and becomes brittle, thin and lacklustre. When this happens you know this is the start of your bad hair days. Since we don’t give too much attention to our hair during our 20s and 30s we have to pay for it during our 40s with both men and women looking for appropriate solutions to restore hair fall and keep it healthy and shinning. While men worry about male pattern balding or alopecia for women thinning of hair, dandruff and hair fall remain a major concern. Read to know if oral medications for hair loss really work?

The first thing that comes to your mind to fix hair problems is expensive parlour and spa treatments. But the irony is they promise too much and deliver too little. However, before you invest in expensive hair treatment or transplants, Dr Saumya Shetty Hegde, Dermatologist at Roots Skin Clinic, Mumbai suggests trying these home remedies. They effectively treat different types of hair and promise lasting results. Here are few of her recommendations.

Treatment for brittle hair: One way to make your hair stronger and prevent it from breaking at the roots or in the middle is by replenishing the hair cells with adequate protein. The best way to do it is by increasing protein content through your diet — by consuming eggs and poultry products. If you are a vegetarian try eating foods that are high in protein content – pulses, legumes, soya, etc. Here are seven hair fall treatments that actually work.

Adding volume to thinning hair: Volume can be infused in thin hair either by increasing protein content through diet or massaging the scalp with the right oils. Massaging the scalp with olive oil makes the hair soft and strengthens the roots. Avocado oil helps in moisturising the overall hair shaft, as it contains vitamin E. Massaging hair scalp with castor oil is one of the best ways to add volume to hair, naturally. Here are few health benefits of massaging your hair.

Straightening the frizz: Using a mild shampoo followed by protein-based conditioner will help to straighten the frizz. Avoid washing your hair every day, washing your hair twice or thrice a week will do a good deal. Avoid using products with alcohol as it can dry your hair. Make sure you pick up products that promise UV protection. To take care of your splitting ends, get a routine trim done. Massage your scalp with coconut oil. Another way to help the frizz settle is by apply papaya hair mask. Papaya is rich in proteins and helps to maintain shine. Another good product available at home is honey, the best humectants that will restore the moisture of your dying dry hair.

Hair conditioning: Mayonnaise serves as a good conditioning source, all you have to do is apply half a cup of it and let it stay for 15 minutes, cover it with a shower cap and then wash it. People with oily hair are advised to wash their hair often, using a mild shampoo made for frequent or daily use. They should avoid using anti-dandruff shampoos and try not to comb their hair often as this will stimulate sebaceous glands to produce more sebum. Avoid applying a conditioner if you have oily hair. Here are five other natural conditioners that you can use.

Treatment for dandruff: Coming down to dandruff scuffle, it is the most common problem with everybody. To fight it out, soak fenugreek seeds overnight, grind it into a fine paste, and apply it in the morning. Squeeze a tablespoon of lemon into the last rinse while washing. Curd massage and mixture of cider vinegar and water before washing will do the trick. Here are few home remedies for dandruff that really works.

Limit usage of chemicals: Avoid over experimentation with colours and chemicals to stay upgraded and dynamic to fluctuating trend. Before undergoing hairstyle metamorphosis, discuss the possible upshots associated with hair gurus. Follow up aforementioned remedies and restore the comeliness of your hair.

Image source: Shutterstock