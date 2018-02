Platelet-rich plasma therapy is one of the many cosmetic hair loss procedures that are available to treat hair loss. This therapy is thought to be useful for both male and female pattern balding. Whether the cause of hair loss is genetic, stress or a side-effect of medication, PRP can help deal with the problem. Read to know if oral medications for hair loss really work.

With PRP thinning of hair (hair loss) and alopecia can be treated adequately. However, PRP isn’t for everyone. People who have lost all hair cannot undergo this treatment as it does not help grow new hair on a bald patch. It can only make the existing thinning hair thicker by strengthening the hair follicles.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is an autologous concentration of human platelets in a small volume of plasma. These platelets consist of many growth factors such as vascular endothelial cell growth factor (VEGF), platelet-derived growth factor (PDGF) among others, which help in the faster healing of soft tissue like hair and skin regeneration. The growth factors that are released from the platelets play a role in the proliferation of cells and remodelling of the tissue. Here are all questions of female pattern baldness answered.

The procedure involves drawing out one’s own blood and centrifuging it so that the plasma with platelets collects in the tube. Blood is collected and processed for extraction of growth factors. The Growth Factors are then injected into the patient. It is then injected into the scalp or rubbed on the scalp after performing a derma roller treatment in the areas which suffer from hair loss.

People who undergo this therapy see a fuzz of hair after the fourth sitting. The treatment not only promotes hair growth but also strengthens hair follicles. It is quite a safe procedure without any side-effects. Since it involves drawing out blood and multiple needle pricks, it may seem uncomfortable and scary but a numbing cream is used prior to the procedure to reduce the discomfort.

However, if you have lost all your hair follicles and suffering from complete baldness then PRP is not for you.

