There are various invasive and non-invasive surgical procedures that promise to treat hair fall and help in hair restoration. But not many like the idea of going under the knife or being exposed to a laser beam to grow more hair. For such people who also suffer from hair loss, a lesser invasive form of treating the condition is turning to oral pills or prescribed medications, which are known to be as effective as the cosmetic procedures.

So, we spoke to Dr Viral Desai, Cosmetic Surgeon, DHI India and CPLSS India, Mumbai to know if oral medications really work. Here is what he has to say, ‘Some people who experience hair fall are born with weak hair follicles, which means it is hereditary or due to some hormonal imbalances. Others suffer because they have abused their hair with chemicals, been undernourished (going on crash diets, fad diets), etc. Treatment for weak hair takes time.’

One natural hair growth cycle extends for four months. If one needs medications to restore hair fall, it has to continue for a few cycles of hair growth. The reason why some people don’t show favourable results with oral medications is that they don’t stick with their medications. Another reason why people give up on medications is due to fear of side-effects. ‘But these things can be tackled in a better way, by planning the medications, doses and timings. If you have to be on oral medications to arrest hair fall it can easily go on for a year or even more. So to counter the side effects of the drugs and make sure that one benefits from them one way to take oral medications is by following a once in 3-days rule. This makes sure that the drug is metabolized and washed away from the system before taking the next dose. Thus no residual medicine accumulates in the body and there are no side effects. With medications multivitamins and mineral supplement are also recommended in the cyclical treatment which is essential for hair growth,’ says Dr Desai. Here are few causes of excessive hair loss that you need to know.

Any therapy will show results in just one cycle. So once you have adhered to the medications for one full cycle, there should be an improvement in hair count, calibre of hair and you will be losing less hair. Oral medicine is effective for all ages and all grades of hair loss. It can be prescribed for androgenic alopecia, heredity hair loss, hormonal hair loss, post-pregnancy hair loss, male pattern hair loss and female pattern hair loss with regrowth of 30 percent or more of the lost hair. The FDA approved drugs are to treat hair fall are – Minoxidil and Finasteride.

However, if you don’t see any results even after having your medications for one full cycle, it is time to talk to your doctor and chalk out a better treatment plan.

