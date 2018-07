Hair fall is a nagging problem. Nothing can be more disheartening than seeing those long tresses falling off your scalp and getting clogged in your bathroom drain. Yup, we know it is your every morning predicament which breaks your heart into pieces. Nobody in this world can make peace with losing hair bit-by-bit till the scalp looks like an open field. While women crib a lot about hair fall for men, sometimes, balding becomes an inevitable aftermath. Since hair accounts for one’s aesthetic quotient in more than one way people have a lot of questions about it. So, we roped in an expert Dr Viral Desai, celebrity cosmetic surgeon, DHI India and CPLSS, Mumbai to answer some basic questions on hair fall.

If hair fall is a natural process they why it becomes a concern for men and women alike?

Hair growth and hair fall follow a pattern. The hair that grows old falls making room for new hair to grow. This is why on an average we lose about 50 to 100 strands of hair every day. But the problem arises when one starts losing more hair than necessary like in lumps. In a recent study conducted by the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS), hair loss was voted as the most disturbing physical attribute, ahead of obesity, bad complexion and crooked teeth. The same study concluded that 62 per cent of participants agreed that that hair is important for career growth and flourish in interpersonal relationships too. These are only a few of the popular perceptions that people have about hair; this underlines the importance of hair in the society today. Hair fall is, therefore, a cause of concern for most men and women alike. Read to know if laser hair therapy can lead to hair fall.

What are the general causes of hair fall?

Genetic baldness is by far the largest cause of hair fall. In addition, the rate of hair loss is aggravated by lack of proper nutrition, excessive use of cosmetic hair products, irregular lifestyle, unhealthy environment, etc. The rate and pattern of hair loss are determined by the genetic make-up of an individual. This factor is largely unmanageable. Fortunately, the other factors are more within our control. As with the other tissues of the body, hair too needs regular nourishment, hygienic and upkeep.

Before getting started on medication and therapy is there any home remedies that can prevent hair fall?

A regular balanced diet, judicious use of hair care products and maintaining a clean scalp should slow down the rate of hair loss. Practising a stress-free lifestyle should also help. But if the problem is genetic then these adjustments won’t help much and one will need to undergo a therapy or procedure to restore the lost hair, like a hair transplant. Here are seven facts about hair transplant that you need to know.

What are the different phases of hair fall?

Hair life-cycle comprises the growth phase (anagen), the cessation phase (catagen) and the rest phase (telogen). Every day, we tend to lose about 50-100 hairs – a result of hair advancing into the telogen phase as mentioned before. This is normal and should not be a cause for concern. However, hair fall which is more severe than normal may indicate an onset of alopecia – the condition in which you lose more hair than your body could replace and this happens with both men and women.

Can shampooing, conditioning help tackle the problem of hair fall or it worsens it?

Healthy hair is a reflection of a healthy body. Keeping a clean scalp, not over-indulging in hair care products and maintaining good hair hygiene can help. Dependence on hair products alone will not help.

What are the things one should keep in mind while choosing hair care products?

A shampoo with a balanced PH is generally recommended. Do note that mere use of any product may not be beneficial at all. Hair care is a holistic process.

So, when should one visit a dermat or a tricologist?

In cases of aggravated hair fall, a visit to your dermatologist is in order. It may be possible to arrest hair fall in the early stages of loss. Also, hair fall could be a symptom of an underlying greater malaise — a vitamin deficiency, thyroid condition, etc. It is recommended you discuss your hair loss problem with a dermatologist or tricologist without delay.

