Ms. Hillary Clinton once said – “Hair is important for everyone whether rich or poor.” No one, given the choice, would want to lose their hair. The emotional aspects of living with hair loss can be challenging. Here Dr Viral Desai, celebrity cosmetic surgeon, DHI India and CPLSS tells us how it affects men mentally.

Hair loss certainly has an effect on how people look. A receding hairline results in the person looking older than they really are. This dramatically affects the way they see themselves they become low in self confidence and ending up in depression. Here is how loss of hair affects the male psyche

1) They think it is the end of youth

For many the advent of hair loss, (more than any other physical aspect), dramatically signals the end of youth, vitality and desirability. They think: Loss of hair = Loss of youth = Inevitable aging

2) Inability to style the hair

Many hair loss sufferers are frustrated at the time and trouble necessary to camouflage thinning hair and the inability to style their hair as they would like to.

3) They develop low self-esteem

Aesthetics is one of the cornerstones of self esteem and it is one of the most vulnerable things too. The self-esteem levels and other measures of self-worth drop significantly when hair loss occurs.

4) They suffer from loss of personal attractiveness and fear of not looking attractive to others

Hair is an important determinant of physical attractiveness and a means of expressing individuality. Hair loss affects the individual’s feelings of attractiveness. Hair loss may affect people professionally especially those in media, public life, actors, politicians etc.

5)They have negative effects on social life

Hair plays an important role in our social lives. Upon meeting someone, one of the first things you notice is their hair. Before a social engagement, it is very important for us to look good, and a good lock of hair is what completes our appearance. Those affected by hair loss become aware of how important hair is in our social lives quickly. Hair loss may cause the person to limit social activities. Some people avoid seeing friends and stop going out except to work

6) They feel embarrassment, lose confidence, become shy

Although full head of hair cannot guarantee instant confidence, studies have shown that in men who suffer from hair loss, nearly 75% of them feel less confident since the onset of the hair loss, especially in dealing with the opposite sex.

7) They fear social teasing and humiliation

When hair loss reaches a stage of visible condition it can make the person the object of teasing or scorn.

8) They secretly deal with feelings of depression and introversion

In extreme circumstances, some people really take hair loss badly and get highly distressed about it, up to the point of getting into depression.