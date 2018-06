With the changing times and modern day pollution, hair fall is an everyday problem! A healthy hair and long-grown clean nail are markers of overall good health.

‘Yoga is considered one of the safest and most effective natural remedy that has shown prompt results. Yoga asanas and pranayama stimulate circulation of blood and oxygen to the scalp and thereby help rejuvenate dry and limp hair to promote hair growth. These yoga poses also aids the body to reduce stress that is one of the main causes of hair fall,’ says yoga expert and fitness expert, Shivani Patel.

Causes of hair fall:

Stress

Hormonal disorders

Bad eating habits

Drugs

Hair dyes

Diseases

Genetic disorders

Smoking

Hypothyroid

Read: Top 10 reasons why you may be losing hair

Patel lists out 3 yoga poses to reduce hair fall:

Adho Mukha Savasana



Start with your hands and feet touching the ground. Keep hands perpendicular to knees and shoulders. Now straighten your legs by pushing the hips out and stand on your toes. Push the floor with your palms and straighten your spine. Now, pull your hips down slowly and come back to the starting position.

Uttanasana



This is yet another forward bending pose and by far the best yoga for getting a flat tummy. It promotes blood supply to the head and aids in preventing hair fall and to improve the quality, thickness and texture of hair.

Forward bending yoga poses such as adho mukha svanasana, uttanasana, etc. help increase blood and oxygen supply to the face and head, thereby stimulating the nerves of the scalp.

Vajrasana



Kneel down on the floor with your spine kept straight and heels together. Place your hands on your thighs, palms facing down. Relax and take deep breaths for 1 minute and then stretch your legs forward. Relaxing yoga poses such as vajrasana helps to relieve tension and anxiety from the body and improves digestion that is yet another cause of hair loss.

Read: Hair fall treatment at home — 7 remedies that work!

What else can you do to reduce hair fall?

Asanas such as Sarvangasana helps to regulate the functioning of the thyroid gland that also plays a pivotal role in hair growth.

Pranayama and other breathing exercises help to oxygenate the body and scalp and which also helps in maintaining healthy hair.

Besides practicing mindful these mindful exercises one should also take care of what they eat and have plenty of water through the day.

For people suffering from tremendous hair fall it is essential to include regular protein intake in their diet; as hair is made of a tough protein called keratin.

Proteins have amino acids in abundance, which are called ‘the building blocks of life’ because they help with the growth of skin, muscle, hair, nails, cells and organ tissues, while also regulating our metabolism and keeping a check on hormone production, and antibodies. That’s why it is essential to eat good quality protein foods in the required quantities to prevent hair fall.

Image Source: Shutterstock