Travelling long hours by flight, train or car can take a toll on your skin and hair with the long hours sitting inside the car, the air pressure in the flight, exhaust fumes, pollution, traffic etc. Your skin and hair need to be nurtured more during these stressful times to be at its glorious best. Dr Shuba Dharmana, Dermatologist & Medical Director, Lejeune Medspa, Bangalore shares some tips for you to continue with your skin and hair care regime even during travel.

1. Buy mini travel size bottles to fill in your favourite shampoo, conditioner, sunscreen, moisturizer and face wash gel. Fill them up and label them. If you want to carry products that get oxidized like Vit C serums, get a dark coloured bottle to prevent oxidization. These bottles which are less than 100 ml will pass through airport counters and will not add to the weight of the baggage

2. Don’t throw away mini jars and containers. Wash and keep them handy for your travel. You can also ask for skincare samples with your purchases which will come in handy during travel.

3. Even if your hotel provides you with face wash gel, remember to take your own if you have sensitive skin or if you are prone to breaking out. Most hotels provide you with body wash and moisturizer but take your own if your skin needs specific products.

4. Keep your favourite skin sprinter in your handbag so you can keep spraying yourself for hydration. You can make up your own with rose water or a thermal spray.

5. Hydrate yourself with fluids. Green tea, water, fresh juices, coconut water are the best. Avoid packaged juices

6. Increase your intake of fruit and vegetable before and during travel and avoid processed foods. Healthy clean eating will help you avoid bloating and inflammation in the gut keeping your digestive system healthy which will reflect on your skin and hair.

7. Use a sleeping mask with a thick moisturizing cream with active ingredients suited to your skin that you can use in the overnight flight before you retire for your beauty sleep. This will hydrate your skin and will help keep your skin supple and radiant

8. Avoid drinking too much alcohol in the flight which will dehydrate your skin and cause tiredness. If you have to drink, a glass of red wine might be a better choice that will ensure your dose of antioxidants

9. Do not forget to exercise during your travel. A mini workout or a jog is a definite feel-good factor be it vacation or a stress buster

10. Take your sunscreen and sun protection gear with you like a hat, protective clothing etc. If you have a beach destination you might consider adding an oral sun protection tablet in addition to the sunscreen. Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or more which is a non-comedogenic and broad spectrum

11. Add in a couple of sheet masks for instant glow and brightening which you could use before a big night out.

