Sometimes your mane looks absolutely amazing and sometimes it looks like a serious mess. Even if you have a tried and tested routine and use the same tools, products and techniques every day, the results are different. We turned to beauty and hair expert Janet Fernandez to tell us which of the factors decide a good or a bad hair day.

1. The weather: The weather is one of the most obvious things that affect your strands. The dry air in winter can make your hair more prone to frizz but the humidity in summer will encourage more bounce and curls. So you need to tailor your hair products accordingly. Use a rich moisturising conditioner in winter months to prevent the frizz and get more volume.

2. The hair parting: If you have been parting your hair the same way for a very long time, it can be a good idea to change it up. Parting your hair in the same way for a long time can cause your hair follicles to sit flat. So try changing the direction to give your hair some volume and some lift. Here are 13 hair care mistakes all people with curly hair make.

3. The time you wash your hair: If your strands are unruly, it could be because you washed your hair at night. If you shower at night and sleep on your hair, you are going to get a very different result next morning as your hair is affected by the fabric you sleep on. So try not to wash your hair at night but if you can’t part with your nightly showers, make sure you blow dry 90 percent of your hair before you jump into the bed.

4. The way you style your hair: Styling your hair in the same manner can also lead to not-so-good hair days. For example, if you always use a flat iron every day your hair will look more relaxed and will make it difficult for you to achieve a wavier look. Or if you constantly wear a bun or a pony tail, you can notice breakage around your hairline.

5. Your body temperature: If you sweat more, your scalp will produce more oil than usual and your hair will appear oilier. So it can be smart to keep a dry shampoo handy for touch ups. Say goodbye to bad hair days with these tips.

Image source: Shutterstock Images