For some people who suffer from conditions like chronic dandruff and dried scalp need a solution to this problem that isn’t harsh like the chemical treatments offered at parlours and devoid of side-effects. There are various home remedies that help to fight dandruff and dry scalp. There are a lot of kitchen ingredients that can come to your rescue. One such lesser-known but effective treatment is – camphor. Yes, it might sound little odd but this ingredient can go a long way in treating dandruff and dried scalp. In fact, in Ayurveda camphor plays a very pivotal role in treating various kinds of ailments and conditions including conditions pertaining to hair health.

Here are few ways in which camphor can help in treating dandruff.

Camphor water: In a bowl keep some bits of camphor soaked overnight or for more than five to six hours. In time the camphor will dissolve in water. If not, then smash the camphor pieces and dissolve it in water. Next, apply this water on your scalp and keep it for few hours. Wash and rinse your hair with a mild anti-dandruff shampoo. Apply this concoction of camphor and water at least twice a week to get rid of dandruff.

Camphor and coconut oil: Another way to use camphor for dandruff is to mix it with coconut oil and massage the scalp with it. Leave your hair for two hours after the massage and wash again with a mild shampoo. With this remedy, the coconut oils help to keep the scalp well moisture and arrest hair fall and itching too.

Well, these are tried and tested remedies so if you want to try any of them it is better to do a patch test first. Apply a little of it on one patch of your hair and see how things fair. If you don’t experience any side-effects like rashes, redness or itching then probably you can try this remedy to treat chronic dandruff and dry scalp.

Image source: Shutterstock