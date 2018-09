Frizzy hair can make you look very unkempt no matter how much effort you put into looking good and dressing up well. Frizz in hair happens when the hair strands lack moisture and become excessively dry. Frizzy hair can be hereditary or can happen as a result of stress, improper hair care, unhealthy diet and lifestyle, chemical products for dry hair, styling tools and chemical treatments and also environmental factors like dust, sun damage and dry air. While you can give your hair protein treatments like cysteine treatment or use artificial hair serums for dry hair, the truth is, too many chemicals can further strip your hair of its natural oils and make them frizzier! There are certain things you can use that will naturally condition your hair strands and cut down on the frizz. Here are some natural ingredients for frizzy hair you can try:

Aloe vera gel: Just scrape out the gel from the aloe vera plant and collect it in a small bowl. Apply it on the most affected hair strands. This is a good leave-in conditioner. Though this will not keep away the frizz for very long, it will keep your hair moisturized.

Almond oil: One of the lightest hair oils, almond oil is full of Vitamin E that will coat every hair strand with moisture thus cutting down the dryness. Just take 2-3 drops for the entire length of your hair, spread it on your palms and then just apply it on your hair. You can do this after you comb your hair. Unlike other oils, almond oil will not make your hair look greasy. Olive oil also works great because it is light in texture.

Rose water and argan oil: Both these are powerful hydrating agents that will help seal the moisture in your hair strands. Getting rid of flyaways will be easy with this mixture.