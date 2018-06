Rains can play foul with your hair in an instant. All those months of spa treatments and various other beauty products will go down the drain and you don’t want that! So, what can be done? Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai gives us some easy-to-make hair masks for the rainy season.

‘Natural masks using homemade ingredients can be a good idea to be used in monsoons for your hair care and mainly to reduce the frizz,’ said Dr Goel.

5 homemade hair masks are:

Banana conditioning mask: Mash a banana, one egg and add a dash of olive oil if you like, and smooth all over your hair. Let it sit for 30 minutes and then wash off with egg shampoo. This works well in combating frizz in the monsoon. The protein from the egg and moisturizing property of bananas will soften dry hair making it soft and silky. Also, it will prevent the damage of rainwater to hair. Read: Dermatologist suggests 5 ways to prevent hair damage in monsoon! Methi hair mask: A wonder herb that takes care of many hair issues is methi (fenugreek) seeds. Soak methi seeds overnight in water. Strain the water next morning and use it to rinse the hair to tackle all kinds of hair trouble like dandruff, dull and limp hair. Yoghurt mask: Two tablespoons of dahi (curds) mixed with one egg can be applied as a conditioner after shampooing. Keep the mixture on your head for 20-30 minutes and wash off. This leaves the hair soft, shiny and bouncy.

Honey mask: Mix two parts of a oil like almond/coconut oil with one part honey in a cup. Warm slightly and then apply the mix evenly through your hair. Leave on for 20 minutes and then wash off with shampoo. Apple cider vinegar rinse: This hair mask helps in smoothing hair cuticles. Combine a tablespoon of vinegar with a 1/2 cup of water and pour over frizzy hair. Add a couple of drops of essential oil if the smell is too much. Comb through hair, let it sit for five minutes and then rinse.

