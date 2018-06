Monsoon can be the most romantic seasons for some, but no one can deny that it is the season for bad hair days. Whether it is for the sticky hair that it leaves or the loathsome stink it brings with it, not-to-forget the tangles it leaves your hair with, it is not a season for good hair. But worry not, we bring to you 5 tips to prevent these!

Dr Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai gives 5 ways to prevent hair woes:

1) Wet hair: We have all heard our mom say that never leave the house until your just-washed hair is completely dry. But honestly, seems like it is actually one way to prevent bad-hair days. ‘Avoid keeping your hair wet. Dry the hair thoroughly after every wash before venturing out,’ seconds Dr Goel.

2) Deep Conditioning: It is all too known that you need to oil your hair well before having a hair-wash. ‘Conditioning is not enough deep conditioning is needed frequently.’ Read: How to deep condition your hair without a conditioner?

3) Diet: All the cursing one gets from parents for not eating well can be reflected upon! Good hair and nail is a reflection of good health in a person. Therefore, eating well is the best way to maintain hair-health! Eating the right diet plays a crucial role in hair care and strengthening the hair follicles things. So gorge on salmon,eggs,nuts,carrots,dark green veggies,curd or food items that are high in vitamin D.

Hair wash regime: Frequent hair wash keeps the scalp away from chances of infection. Read: Monsoon hair care: Home remedies to maintain your luscious hair. 4): Frequent hair wash keeps the scalp away from chances of infection.