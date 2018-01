For dandruff, Ayurveda blames the doshas Pitta and Vata. Pitta symbolises heat or fire and Vata is dry and rough in nature. According to Ayurvedacharya Dr Partap Chauhan, director, Jiva Ayurveda, in an aggravated state, both doshas cause the production of specific impurities, called ama, which is dry and heating in nature. These impurities accumulate in the deep tissues of the scalp and contaminate them. Contamination of the deep tissues and aggravated Vata-Pitta dosha cause itching and patches on the scalp. In this condition, the scalp sheds more than normal amount of dead epidermal cells, which leads to dandruff.

Here are some tips which Ayurveda says will help you get rid of dandruff:

1) Wash hair regularly 2-3 times a week with a mild shampoo.

2) Massage your hair with oil every time before washing your hair.

3) Avoid spicy, greasy, hot foods, junk food, and aerated drinks.

4) Include fibre-rich foods, salads, fruits, and lentils in your meals.

5) Do regular yoga and exercises to minimize stress levels.

6) Avoid scratching the scalp with hands or any other objects.

Ayurvedic home remedies:

1) Mix 2-3 teaspoons of coconut oil with 1 teaspoon of Indian gooseberry (amla) juice. Gently massage the scalp with this every day till the dandruff goes away.

2) Add 10 drops of lemon juice to 1 egg white and beat well. Apply to the scalp and hair once a week.

3) Mix 1 teaspoon lemon juice, 1 tablespoon mustard oil, and 1 cup yoghurt. Apply this to the hair 30 minutes to 1 hour before washing your hair.

4) Soak 50 gm methi dana in 2 cups of water overnight, next day in the morning make the paste and apply on scalp for 15 minutes.

5) Chew 10 holy basil leaves (tulsi), 10 margosa leaves (neem), and 10 bael leaves (belpatra) on an empty stomach early in the morning.

