Our beloved bappa is arriving tomorrow and the environment around the country is all too good! Not to forget the pouring of guests that you will experience all throughout. You want to look your best, right? But the season can play foul.

Indian Monsoons are the most spectacular. Dull, grey clouds float in contrast with the brightly, coloured rainbows, while the smell of the moist earth enchant us. Along with a handful of drama and a splash of rainbow, the season also brings with it, a surge in moisture and humidity. “People with sensitive skin need a lot of care and attention during monsoon. From dry patches to skin roughness, ample skin-issues may pop up,” said Dr Jothilakshmi J, Ayurveda Doctor, Shankara.

1) The magic of aloe vera

The magic of aloe vera is not confined to simply moisturization. It permeates through the deeper skin layers, and assists in purifying blood to prevent scarring, infections and acne, while retaining moisture. “The juice of aloe vera can both be applied on the skin and consumed to reap nutritional benefits, which contribute directly to enhance the skin’s overall health. Drinking aloe vera juice also serves as a light laxative which keeps acne under control. Other perks of aloe are its anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-aging and skin-renewal properties,” added Dr Jothilakshmi.

2) Essential lavender oil

Don’t rule emotions out when it comes to maintaining the ideal body and skin health. It is best to keep all the negative emotions at bay, and allow the inner you to exude freshness. Lavender has special properties which can help calm and heal your mind, while uplifting vibration frequency. With a few drops of lavender oil, now you can de-stress and unwind, and bathe in all its freshness. To top it all, this oil also aids in fighting skin infections and resolves itchiness.

3) Avoid coffee, alcohol and pitta-aggravating items

Coffee and alcohol are pitta-aggravating items which cause acidity, and must be avoided during this season. Replace your daily dose of caffeine with green, herbal teas. In order to neutralize pitta and keep your skin free from infections, consume a lot of bitter vegetables and bitter herbs, such as bitter gourd, fenugreek, turmeric and neem.

4) Keep your skin damp-free

As much as you enjoy the feel of rain pouring down on your skin, you need to keep it damp-free. It is imperative to keep your skin dry during this season, as dampness leads to fungal infections and other skin irritations. So, enjoy the rains while it lasts, but don’t forget to keep your skin folds dry.