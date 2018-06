If you were wondering how come there is no viral beauty trend on the social media since the beginning of 2018, here’s a hair colour that is trending like a storm on social media. This hair colour trend will only give you major hair goals and will send you on a dreamy ride to the galaxy. Galaxy hair colour is taking forward 2018 with magical looks that will want to have, right away! Galaxy hair basically is dying your hair with galaxy colours to give an illusion of galaxy in the hair. A combination of various deep and magical galaxy colour like blue, purple and pink with hints of white complete the look. Take a look at the various types of galaxy hair trending on Instagram and let us know which one is your favourite.

Here’s how the hair colour looks on curled hair…

Here’s how it looks on straight silky hair…

On short hair…

For the minimalist…

Which one is your favourite? And would you go for this hair colour? Let me know on the comment section below!

