Fruits are a source of multiple nutrients that are essential for the smooth functioning of all the organs in our body. When it comes to hair problems like dry hair, excessive hair loss, premature greying, too, fruits come to our rescue. But instead of relying on nature’s sweet produce, many of us tend to resort to supplements and medicines to tackle all of these hair problems. Truth is, you can prevent, delay and manage a number of hair conditions with just a good diet. Here we give you a list of fruits that are very beneficial to your hair. Eat these regularly along with other healthy foods for hair that will be gorgeous throughout your lifetime!

Mangoes: Rich in Vitamin A, mangoes can help get rid of dryness and frizz by naturally increasing the moisture in the strands. The antioxidants in mangoes help strengthen and thicken your hair.

Strawberries: The vitamin C in them increase the elasticity of the hair strands. This reduces hair breakage and increases the strength of the hair follicles. Vitamin C is also known to lend a healthy shine to the hair.

Oranges: Not just vitamin c, oranges have folic acid in them which help to rejuvenate your hair strands, clean up dead cells and even prevent premature greying. They can also promote growth.

Raspberries: You must have heard of biotin supplements for hair. Biotin or Vitamin B7 helps produce keratin that is an essential protein present in the hair. Raspberries are an excellent source of biotin.

Avocadoes: This fruit is full of Vitamin E that is one of the most important nutrients for healthy hair and skin. Vitamin E helps the hair strands lock in moisture and prevent it from becoming dry and frizzy. Avocadoes can also help prevent the hair from damage by neutralising free radicals.