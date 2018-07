You can experience a number of hair problems in the monsoon like frizz, dryness, split ends and dandruff. This is why hair care becomes all the more important during the rainy season. Besides environmental factors, a number of other things could affect your hair. These include improper hair care regimen and wrong products.

Dr Apratim Goel dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai says that hair care starts with the scalp. Unless that is taken care of, your hair cannot be healthy. It is also important that you choose the right products for your hair. We look at 6 hair care and hair product mistakes you may be making in the monsoon.

Don’t keep oil on your hair for too long: “After you massage your hair with oil, make sure you rinse the hair oil off after 2 hours. Dry massaging your hair will help in improving blood circulation. Ideally, you should massage your hair once a week with warm oil,” Dr Goel says. Don’t go overboard with hair creams and serums– Don’t use hair creams or hair serums every day to tame your frizz. “This can have an adverse effect since you are not allowing your hair to absorb moisture and this can make your hair look greasy or sticky. If this happens, stick to a leave-in conditioner which is lighter on the hair,’ says Dr Goel. Do not wash your hair every day- Washing your hair every day can exaggerate the frizz. “So maintain a routine of washing your hair twice or thrice a week. Regular hair wash will keep your hair clean and will prevent excessive drying of hair by also keeping frizziness to a minimum,” the doctor says. Also, do not forget to condition your hair after every wash. For coloured or chemically treated hair, use the special shampoo and conditioner meant for colour hair. Read: Try these hair care routines for different types of hair! Wash your hair immediately after it gets wet in the rain – If you get wet in the rain then make sure that you wash your hair as soon as possible with a mild shampoo and conditioner after that. Do not let the hair be wet for a long time as that can cause dandruff in the hair. Do not skip conditioning- You need to condition your hair each time you wash it. Choosing a good leave-in conditioner is also important. Skip the hairspray- Do not use hairspray or gel in the monsoons as these stick to the scalp and cause dandruff. Read: Frizzy hair in monsoon? Here are 5 DIY masks for smooth, frizz-free hair Blow dry- The hot air can cause more frizz and damage to your hair. Hence, avoid it in the monsoon.

Image Source: Shutterstock