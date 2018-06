Along with bringing respite from the hot and humid weather, monsoon can invite a lot of foot problems. To keep feet in top shape, a proper foot care regime should be practiced. D r Apratim Goel, dermatologist and laser surgeon Director, Cutis skin studio, Mumbai, lists out few preventive measures.

Disclaimer: TheHealthSite.com does not guarantee any specific results as a result of the procedures mentioned here and the results may vary from person to person. The topics in these pages including text, graphics, videos and other material contained on this website are for informational purposes only and not to be substituted for professional medical advice.