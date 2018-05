Summer is a season for family vacations, beach vacations and long, warm sunny days! It is also when you would want to forego shoes and boots and wear footwear that you can flaunt your pretty feet in! However, they can be quite stressful and harsh on your body. Of all the parts of your body, feet is often ignored.

Following these 5 things can go a long way for your feet!

1) Cleanse

Your feet can get sweaty and smelly in hot and humid weather. Sweat beckons fungal and bacterial infections. Cleanse the sweat, dirt and grime off of your feet with a gentle soap and lukewarm water and dry thoroughly with a soft towel.

Read: All you need to know about pedicure!

2) Exfoliate

Use a pumice stone or soft foot file to remove the hard dead skin on your soles, and a good scrub for your feet once a week. Lemon juice in sugar crystals is a simple home made scrub you can use. You could exfoliate skin or moisturize using home products like honey or so.

3) Moisturize

Apply a thick urea containing moisturizing cream post scrub to keep your feet as soft as baby feet.

4) Protect

A broad sunscreen (30 SPF and above) is essential to protect your feet from tanning and photo-ageing. Read: Reasons why your skin peels off, even in summers!

5) Detan

You can use home made detan packs made of yogurt potatoes or tomatoes for mild tan. For a stubborn tan, consult a dermatologist who will suggest creams, peels or laser treatments that will help you get rid of it.

We ask Dr Arundathi Nagaraj, dermatologist from Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwantpur to give us some home remedies to get a smooth, supple and soft feet!

Home remedies

Home made moisturizing agents you can whip up your own paraben and other harmful chemical free moisturizers at home with simple ingredients you can find in your kitchen.

Lemon and sugar :This is a simple scrub which uses sugar crystals as an exfoliant and lemon juice as a skin lightening agent.

:This is a simple scrub which uses sugar crystals as an exfoliant and lemon juice as a skin lightening agent. Coffee scrub: Ground coffee you have used to make your morning cuppa can be mixed with a bit of olive oil to make yourself a quick home-made scrub.

Oatmeal scrub: Grind oatmeal and mix with water and honey to make a soothing scrub for dry sensitive skin.

Avocado and honey: Ground avocado mixed with a bit of honey has both anti- ageing and moisturizing properties.

Oils: Oils like coconut oil, macademia oil, olive oil are excellent nourishing agents for your skin.

Image Source: Shutterstock