Dark knuckles are one of the most neglected parts of our body like elbows, inner thighs and feet. No one would like to sport those dark patches on their hands or feet as it can be a turn-off. Certain skin diseases like eczema and psoriasis and so on can result in dark knuckles.

Dr Sudhamayee Venkatesh, Consultant – Dermatology, Columbia Asia Hospital, Hebbal says, “Dark knuckles can be caused due to drying of the skin and sun exposure. Adequate hydration to improve skin moisture, using mild hand washes, using some vegetable oil over the area before bathing and applying sunscreen in the morning can be beneficial.”

Furthermore, here are a few home remedies can help you to tackle your problem. Read on to know more.

You can apply lemon juice: It has bleaching properties which can lighten your dark knuckles. You can apply lemon juice on the affected area or just take some hot water in the bowl and squeeze some lemon. Soak your hands in it. Ta da, you can see the magic.

You can apply oatmeal: Oatmeal has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties and can help you to deal with dark knuckles. Just soak your knuckles in warm water and later apply oatmeal on it. this can lighten your dark knuckles.

You can apply milk cream: It has lightening properties which can keep dark knuckles at bay. You should wash your hands and feet and slather the milk cream on the affected area. Later, wash it off with water. Do it regularly to get rid of dark knuckles.

You can apply gram flour: Do you know that glam flour is loaded with zinc and can help you to tackle dark knuckles? Apply the gram flour paste on the affected area and wash it off later. Doing it on a regular basis can be effective in lightening your dark knuckles.

You can apply almond oil: It has antibacterial properties. So, apply it on the affected area and you will be able to keep dark knuckles at bay.

You can apply baking soda: It is an effective remedy to keep your skin problems at bay and has impressive benefits – it can lighten your skin and it has antibacterial properties. So, just add 1 tsp of baking soda in a bowl of warm water and soak your hands in it. This can help you to get rid of dark knuckles. Try it!

Image Source: Shutterstock