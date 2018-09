Many people are advised to wear spectacles all the time by the doctor to keep their vision intact. But, wearing it constantly can leave some marks on your skin. It can create those annoying marks on the nose and near the eyes. Furthermore, it can also lead to pigmentation. Try these effective solutions to get rid of your spectacle marks.

You can use aloe vera gel: It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to soothe your skin. So, just apply a little fresh aloe vera gel on the affected area and leave it for some time and you can wash it off later. Do this and feel the difference yourself. But, see to it that it doesn’t affect your eye. Be cautious while doing so.

You can apply those amazing peeled potatoes: Apart from using it for cooking, potatoes can be beneficial for your skin too as it can be a great cleanser. You should make a paste of peeled potatoes and apply it to your dark spots which are visible and can spoil your appearance. Just wash it off after some time. Ta da, your spots are no more to be found.

You can apply cucumber: Cucumber has a host of skin and health benefits. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to get rid of those scary dark circles. So, just apply some cucumber juice on the affected area or place the cucumber slices on your eyes. Be careful while doing so.

You can apply lemon: Lemon can be a boon for you. It can be a good bleaching agent and can help you to get rid of dark spots, dead skin cells and so on. Just add some lemon juice to the water and apply it on the affected area. Moreover, it can also help you to tackle pigmentation.

You can apply rose water: It can soothe your skin and it is a natural skin toner. What you have to do is just apply it on the affected area by dipping some cotton pads in it and just experience a glowing skin. When are you trying it?

You can apply honey: Honey is anti-inflammatory in nature and can help you to get rid of those dark patches on your skin. Make a paste of honey and milk and apply it on the affected area and just relax and you are sorted! Just try it!