Since the boom of Beauty influencers/Instagramers/Bloggers is heavily seen on social media, every day we get to see some new beauty trend ruling the social media. Right from different hair trends to makeup trends… we have seen all types of beauty trends. Personally, I find many of these trends very weird and not worth the hype but good or bad Instagram pulls up anything and everything. With so many beauty trends coming up almost every day, our humble eyebrows have stolen a lot of limelight in past few years. Especially when it comes to shaping the eyebrows, we have seen so many brow trends around us. Last year we saw these weird eyebrow trends ruled the social media. We also saw feathered brows and crown brows and as the name suggests feathered brows are eyebrows shaped in the form of bird feathers and crown brows are brows shaped into crowns. Are they weird? I leave it to you to decide. Recently, the eyebrow trend that the social media is going all bonkers about is the new fish brow trend. Yes! You guessed it right, brows in shape of a fish. Now you must be wondering how does a person achieve brows that look like fish? To shape your eyebrows into a fishtail, beauty bloggers are literally drawing on their eyebrows. You need to see it to believe it.

As you can see one end of the fishtail is the end of your eyebrows and the other end that is going to the opposite side of the eyebrow is drawn using the brow kit. How did you like this and will you ever try this at home? Let us know in the comment section below.

