Brazilian soccer star Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior (Neymar Jr) who plays as a forward has become a fashion icon due to the wide range of haircuts he opts for. His vivid hairstyles are copied by youngsters from all over the world. Blonde look, short curls, edgy haircut, short dreadlocks — he’s done it all. Neymar never fears to experiment when it comes to his hair. Here, we list out a few of Neymar’s trendy hairstyles which will make you fall in love with him all over again!

Neymar owns the curls like a king. His curly hair never fails to stand out.

Mohawk with a quiff! Nobody can carry this off as well as Neymar!

Olimpíadas 🙏🏽⚽️ A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Jun 29, 2016 at 12:47pm PDT

Neymar looks dashing in this platinum blonde look! Will you ever try this?

Hello hairband! This perfect hairband look of Neymar has been appreciated by many!

Neymar killed it in his Mohawk with highlights hairstyle.

⚽️🇧🇷 A post shared by Nj 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on Oct 8, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

The short hair look was one of the many hairstyles which got a lot of attention. Isn’t he looking cool!

Image Source: Instagram/ @neymarjr