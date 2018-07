We normally start paying attention to our hair and skin only when it comes to attending a special occasion such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries and other parties. But, do we ever think that what happens to our skin for the rest of the year? We often tend to ignore the basic skin care practices due to lack of time. And when it comes to skin care many people go for a facial. But we should know about the benefits of facial and when can it be done.

However, facials should be a regular part of your beauty routine and it should not be treated as something you do once in a while. And also keep it in mind that facial is important for any age, be it twenties or forties.

What is facial?

A facial consists of cleaning, toning and moisturising. This is done with gels, cleansers, face masks and face washes. The process should begin with moisturising the skin according to your age and skin type and end with a clarifying mask. The whole process should be followed by a good massage to improve blood circulation and to nourish the skin. Make sure the blackheads and whiteheads are cleaned out. Exfoliation should be done with a good scrub that is suitable for your skin. The professional who will be doing your facial should not use a rough stroke.

The mask should cover wrinkle-prone areas of the skin like the forehead, the neck and the eye area. And the masks should always be removed in upward strokes.

As we get older our skin tends to look sluggish and tired. So, to avoid this, dermabrasive creams and exfoliators are used. High vitamin and protein-based tightening masks are also used to improve the elasticity and give the skin a youthful appearance.

How often should you get a facial?

Most people in their twenties should visit the salon once every 40 days for a cleaning and moisturising program and follow a daily skincare routine. If you are above 30 then once a month visit is a must.

Benefits of facial:

Facial reduces stress, helps blood circulation, cleanses skin, generates collagen and also evens out skin tone.

How to make the most of facials?

After your skin pampering session never visit a crowded or highly polluted area. A lukewarm water bath is recommended after a facial, do not use too cold or hot water. Try to sleep and take rest after facial. Do not put any makeup just after the facial.

Image Source: Shutterstock