Eyelash grooming has been a part of the makeup routine since ages and the methods have been changing from time to time. However, what remained constant is the effort of making it look longer and curled up so that it looks fuller and longer. Wearing a mascara and curling it up with a temporary eyelash curler is the most common way to getting groomed lashes, however, a new method that will help you get rid of everyday this everyday effort is here called the eyelash perming.

Why do you need eyelash perming?

Few people even after having long lashes have their lashes poker straight and somehow due to optical illusion people tend to find curled lashes longer and fuller. Eyelash perming is a method of curling the lashes upwards for making your eyes look bigger.

Eyelash perming Vs lash extensions

Eyelash perming is done on natural hair and no false lashes are stuck to your lashline which is the case with extensions. Both permanent and temporary extensions involve adding more falsies to your lashline. Whereas eyelash perming involves turning your original lashes to make your lashes look longer and fuller. The only difference between the two, however, is the fact that eyelash perming will look more natural and real than extensions.

How does it work?

Instead of perming with heat like your hair eyelash perming is done by coating the lashes with a special adhesive and wrapping it around a mini foam roller kind of clips that are heated after which a perming solution helps your eyelashes get the kind of curl you want it to get.

Since it is not very rampantly done in India and the chemicals used for treatment is similar to , it is very important that you get it done by a professional institute that is registered and has been doing this procedure.