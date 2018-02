The festival of colour makes the air reverberate with vibrancy and vivacious spirit! Complete with singing and dancing, people enthusiastically celebrate Holi by drenching each other in colour and eating gujiyas. However, even while joyously playing Holi; some basic tips should be kept in mind to ensure that one does not risk permanently damaging their eyes, skin or hair.

Chemical colours can irritate the skin by causing breakouts, itching, rashes, swelling and aggravated eczema. Colour can compromise the eyesight resulting in severe irritation, redness, watering and itching. The scalp can get affected, leading to hair damage and hair fall. In essence, one should avoid playing with chemical colours and celebrate Holi by using traditional colours made from spring flowers and herbs (organic colours). Dr Naresh Bhargava, Senior Consultant, Dermatology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh shares tips on how can you keep your skin protected during Holi.

Skincare before Holi

One should oil or moisturize their face and body before stepping out as this prevents the colour from coming into direct contact with the skin. It also ensures the easy removal of the colour.

Toner should be applied to close and minimise the pores. This prevents colour from embedding itself in the skin.

Wear loose cotton clothes. Long sleeved tops and full-length pants, leggings or salwars should be worn while playing Holi. To prevent tanning of the face, SPF 40 sunscreen should be applied.

Nail paint should be applied to the nails (toes and fingers) to prevent staining.

The hair should be well oiled so that it is protected from the harmful chemicals.

Skin care after Holi

Take shower as soon as possible.

Even if colours to do not come off easily one should avoid using face scrubs. They tend to cause irritation to the skin. Mild cleansers and a generous dose of body lotion can be used while bathing.

Do not use harsh soap and shampoo for cleaning. Use a mild shampoo to remove oil, dirt and colour.

